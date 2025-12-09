Medchal School Bus Accident, Two Students Injured After Bus Rams GHMC Garbage Lorry in Nagaram

A major accident was narrowly avoided in Medchal district’s Nagaram area, where a school bus belonging to Divine Grace School collided with a GHMC garbage lorry. The incident occurred near Rampally Cross Road, leaving two students with injuries who were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Thanks to sheer luck, only two children were present in the bus at the time, preventing what could have been a much bigger tragedy.

Driver’s Negligence Suspected in Medchal School Bus Accident

According to initial reports, the bus driver was allegedly driving carelessly and rammed into the stationary GHMC garbage vehicle. The front portion of the school bus was completely damaged, indicating the force of the impact.

Key Points from the Accident

Accident occurred in Nagaram, Medchal district

Divine Grace School bus hit a GHMC garbage lorry

Two students sustained injuries

sustained injuries Students shifted to local hospital for first aid

Driver suspected to be intoxicated

Parents allege the driver had previously driven under the influence

Parents at the scene expressed anger, claiming the driver Raju had a history of driving while intoxicated. Police have taken up the case and are investigating the possibility of drunk driving.

Police Begin Probe into Nagaram School Bus Collision

Authorities have started a detailed investigation into the Medchal school bus accident to verify whether the driver was indeed under the influence of alcohol. Officials are also checking CCTV footage and recording eyewitness statements to understand the sequence of events.

The incident has sparked discussions on school transport safety and the urgent need for strict checks on school bus drivers.

Medchal School Bus Accident Raises Concerns on Student Safety

The Medchal school bus accident in Nagaram, involving a Divine Grace School vehicle and a GHMC garbage lorry, has once again highlighted the importance of driver accountability. As police continue their investigation, parents hope that strict measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

