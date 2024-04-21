Two teenagers killed, one injured in landmine explosion in Pakistan’s KPK

Peshawar: At least two teenage boys were killed and one injured in a landmine explosion in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Sunday, local police said.

The ill-fated boys were searching wild mushrooms in the nearby Tirah Valley mountains in the tribal Khyber district when one of them stepped on the landmine triggering a huge blast.

One boy died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, the police said.

Another 16-year-old boy, who sustained critical injuries in the blast, is receiving treatment at the hospital.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident, a police official said.

Scenic Tirah Valley is heavily mined due to its proximity to the Afghan border.

The movement of tribesmen on both sides of the Afghan border continues unabated daily.

The lush green valley remained a hotbed of Taliban since the emergence of the group and the local administration usually remained ineffective in maintaining law and order in Tirah.

The valley administration usually seeks local tribesmen’s support in resolving matters.