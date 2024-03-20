Two terminating international calls into local through internet held

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, along with the Telephone Department officials and Santosh Nagar Police have apprehended two persons, who were running illegal Call Routing under the limits of Santosh Nagar and Balapur by Terminating the International Incoming Calls into local calls through Internet using VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) equipment, thereby impersonating and cheating the Government of India and causing huge financial loss to the Department of Telecommunications for their illegal gain and posing a threat to the National Security.

The accused identified as Hidayath Ali, aged 40 years, running Computer Sales & Service and resident of Aman Nagar-A, Moula-ka-Chillah, Yakuthpura. Mujahed Ahmed, 40 years., Computer mechanic, residing at N.R.R. Puram, Site-I, Borabanda, Hyderabad.

On credible information, the Task Force police along with Telephone Department officials and Santosh Nagar Police conducted raid on Door No. 18-1-350/11/92, Poolbagh, Hyderabad where the accused Hidayath Ali was found running an illegal International Telephone Exchange by using an Internet connection, SIM boxes and with BSNL SIMs.

At his instance, the team also raided No. 9-140/10/B, Flat No. 204, Metro Apartment, Balapur. With this setup, the calls from Foreign Countries (Dubai, Qatar, Saudi and so on) were being terminated in India by passing illegal ILD exchanges.

The CLI (Calling Line Identification) displayed to Indian citizens will be the mobile numbers of India. Such calls cannot be back-traced by Law Enforcement Agencies, thereby causing grave threat to National Security. This illegal setup was causing huge revenue loss to Govt. exchequer and Indian Telecom Service Providers while the accused was gaining economic advantage for himself dishonestly through fraudulent means. The accused is conspired with another one by name Mujahed Ahmed.

The raiding team seized three Act Internet Connections, 10 SIM Boxes of 32 Slots, 16 slots of SIM Boxes, three Routers, six Laptops, two Hard Disks, eight Cell Phones, 204 BSNL SIM Cards, four Monitors, 10 power cables, 50 RJ Cables, three Inverter Batteries and other equipment.

The arrests were made under the supervision of S. Rashmi Perumal, IPS, A. Srinivasa Rao, Addl. Dy. Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Hyderabad by Shaik Jakeer Hussain, Inspector, Task Force, South Zone, K. Srikanth, Inspector, Task Force (Admn), SIs G. Anjaneyulu, K. Narsimulu, N. Naveen & Staff of Task Force, South Zone, Hyderabad City along with the Telecom Department official Sai Kumar. In this regard, a case has been registered in Cr.No.70/2024 U/s 406, 420 IPC & Sec.4, 20, 21 and 25 of ITA, Sec.3 & 6 of IWTA-1933 and Sec. 66 C, 66 D of IT Act of Santosh Nagar Police Station, Hyderabad and took up investigation.