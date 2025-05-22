Two Terrorists Killed, Soldier Injured in Ongoing Kishtwar Encounter

Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists were gunned down and a soldier sustained injuries during an ongoing gunfight between security forces and militants in the Singhpora-Chatroo area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gunfight Continues in Kishtwar‘s Singhpora-Chatroo Area

The joint anti-terror operation, codenamed ‘Op Trashi’, began early Thursday morning after intelligence inputs confirmed the presence of three to four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in the region. Security personnel involved in the operation include Para (Special Forces), 11 Rashtriya Rifles, 7 Assam Rifles, and the J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG).

Terrorists Opened Fire as Forces Closed In

According to officials, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched, and a tight perimeter was established to prevent any escape. As forces approached the suspected hideout, the terrorists opened fire, sparking a fierce encounter. The firefight resulted in the killing of two terrorists, while one soldier was injured.

Army Confirms Operation via Social Media

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the White Knight Corps confirmed:

“Contact has been established with terrorists during a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice at Chhatru, Kishtwar today morning. Additional troops have been inducted, and operations are ongoing to neutralize the terrorists.”

Crackdown Intensified After Pahalgam Massacre

This operation is part of a wider crackdown on terrorists and their support networks, following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed 26 civilians—including 25 tourists—after segregating them by religion.

India retaliated with precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Muridke (near Lahore), Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In response, Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border, destroying 200 homes and shops and displacing hundreds of civilians.

Ceasefire Holds, But With Conditions

While a ceasefire agreement was reached between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan on June 12, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has cautioned that India will respect it only if Pakistan stops all terror activities against India.

“This is a probation period for Pakistan,” he said.

Operations Likely to Continue

With militants still holed up in the area, security forces are maintaining a high alert and further reinforcements have been sent in. The encounter is ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out more casualties among the militants.