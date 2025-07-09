Two Wives Kill Alcoholic Husband After Years of Abuse

Warangal: In a shocking incident, two wives fatally attacked their husband, Kalya Kanakaiah (30), in Pittalonigudem, near Yenabavi College in Lingala Ghanpur Mandal. The fatal clash, reportedly rooted in years of harassment and alcoholism, ended with the husband’s body being found in a canal late Monday night.

Abusive Husband Had Murdered Mother-in-Law Two Months Ago

Two months prior, Kanakaiah, allegedly in an intoxicated state, murdered his second wife’s mother, Jhannu Bhai (60), in Gundala Mandal. He then went absconding, occasionally returning to the village and threatening both his wives and other residents.

Argument Over Money Turns Deadly

On Monday night, Kanakaiah returned and demanded money from his wives during a heated argument. According to police:

He threatened to kill them , asserting dominance

, asserting dominance The dispute escalated, and the wives— Chukkamma and Shirisha — overpowered him and killed him

— Afterwards, they allegedly dumped his body in a canal on the outskirts of the village

Police Recover Body, Arrest Both Wives

Alerted by residents, Lingala Ghanpur police recovered the body from the canal and sent it to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have registered a murder case, and both women have been detained for further questioning.

Context of Abuse and Mental Health Concerns

Police sources confirmed that Kanakaiah had been habitually drunk, often physically and mentally abusing both wives. The recent murder of his mother-in-law had already instilled fear among villagers, who say the wives lived under constant threat.