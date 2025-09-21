Hyderabad Tragedy: Two Young Men Killed in Drunken Driving Crash at Shaikpet Flyover

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident on Friday night near the Shaikpet Flyover, two young men lost their lives after a Toyota Corolla Altis (Car No: TS09EO1819) collided with their motorcycle.

According to police reports, the car driver was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Losing control of the vehicle, he struck the motorcycle carrying the two youths, who were thrown onto the road. Both victims suffered severe head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the intoxicated driver has not yet been disclosed. Authorities have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

Police have urged residents to avoid reckless driving, especially under the influence of alcohol, to prevent such fatal accidents in the future.