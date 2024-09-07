Typhoon Yagi Wreaks Havoc in China, Leaving Many Regions Devastated

Typhoon Yagi has caused widespread destruction in China, severely affecting various parts of the country.

The storm has brought heavy rains, strong winds, and flooding to the southern and eastern regions, paralyzing daily life.

The typhoon hit China’s eastern coast, triggering torrential rains and fierce winds in provinces like Zhejiang, Fujian, and Shanghai.

Wind speeds exceeded 150 kilometers per hour, damaging buildings, uprooting trees, and knocking down power lines.

Millions of people have been evacuated to safety. Several cities are experiencing power and water outages, and transportation systems have been severely disrupted.

Thousands of flights have been canceled, and rail services have been temporarily suspended.

Roads are flooded, bringing traffic to a standstill, and residents have been advised to stay indoors.

The government has launched immediate relief operations, deploying military forces to the affected areas. Rescue teams are actively assisting victims, and the injured are being transferred to hospitals.

The agricultural sector has also suffered extensive damage, with fields and crops destroyed, raising concerns about a potential food crisis.

Super Typhoon #Yagi made landfall on the coast of Hainan, China with devastating winds in Wenchang.



The storm is now over the Gulf of Tonkin, approaching northern Vietnam.

Authorities have instructed the implementation of an emergency relief package to assess farmers’ losses and support their recovery.

Viral videos on social media show people struggling to seek shelter from the fierce winds, with glass panels from tall buildings being shattered and blown away.

Meteorologists have warned that the intensity of Typhoon Yagi could increase in the coming days, threatening further destruction in other regions.

The public is urged to take precautions and relocate to safer areas.