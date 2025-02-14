U.S. Deportation Flights Trigger Major Protests: 119 Indians Land in Amritsar Amid Tensions

The United States has stepped up its deportation efforts, with two special flights carrying 119 Indian nationals landing at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport on February 15 and 16. This follows the deportation of 104 Indians on February 5, leading to widespread outrage across India regarding the treatment of deportees.

U.S. Deportation Flights: 119 Indian Nationals Arrive in Amritsar

First Flight: The first flight arrived on February 15 at 10:05 PM with 119 deportees onboard, including 67 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, 8 from Gujarat, 3 from Uttar Pradesh, and 2 from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Goa. One deportee each was from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Second Flight: The second flight landed on February 16, though the exact number of deportees remains unconfirmed.

Deportation Routes: Most of the deportees entered the U.S. illegally via the Mexico border or through "donkey routes," risky paths used by migrants. Many of them destroyed their passports to evade identification.

Outcry Over Deportee Treatment

The deportation of 104 Indians earlier this month sparked major criticism, with reports indicating that the passengers were shackled and handcuffed during the 18-hour military flight. Opposition leaders in India, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, condemned the “inhumane” treatment, likening it to “worse than garbage.”

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, defended the restraints as a “standard procedure” in the U.S. but promised to ensure a more dignified repatriation process moving forward.

Political Backlash in Punjab

Punjab’s Finance Minister, Harpal Cheema, has accused the central government of deliberately routing deportation flights to Amritsar in a bid to “defame Punjab.” Cheema questioned why states like Gujarat or Haryana, which have many deportees, were not chosen for landing. In response, the Punjab government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate human trafficking networks that exploit vulnerable migrants.

U.S. Deportation Flights Trigger Major Protests: 119 Indians Land in Amritsar Amid Tensions

PM Modi’s Stance on Illegal Immigration

During his U.S. visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s commitment to repatriating “verified citizens” living illegally abroad. He emphasized that human traffickers were to blame for luring poor families with false promises of a better life abroad. Modi pledged to dismantle this “ecosystem of exploitation.”

The U.S. has issued removal orders for 487 presumed Indian nationals, and an additional 18,000 are expected to face deportation in the near future.

Broader Impact of Trump’s Immigration Policy

Arrests and Statistics: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) reported over 1,700 Indian arrests between 2022 and 2024, including 42 minors.

Indian Immigrants in the U.S.: According to a 2022 Pew Research study, over 725,000 unauthorized Indian immigrants reside in the United States.

India’s Foreign Secretary has confirmed ongoing discussions with U.S. authorities to ensure humane deportation procedures. Meanwhile, Punjab and Haryana police are intensifying efforts to combat fraudulent immigration agents charging exorbitant fees for illegal migration.