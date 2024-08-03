U.S. VP Harris has won enough delegate votes to secure Democratic nomination

Washington: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has won enough delegate votes to secure the Democratic presidential nomination, Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison announced on Friday, noting that the results are not yet official.

The virtual voting process closes for delegates on Monday, and the DNC is expected to make official announcement of the results Monday evening. The Democratic National Convention, which is scheduled for Aug. 19-22, will formally nominate the party’s presidential candidate.

The virtual voting process for approximately 4,700 delegates started on Thursday morning. One and a half days into the voting, Harris’s campaign reported that she has obtained more than the 2,350 votes required to secure the nomination.

Harris, 59, would be the first Black woman and the first Indian American in U.S. history to receive a major party’s presidential nomination.

Earlier, U.S. media reports said that Harris is expected to reveal her running mate by Monday, and will hold their first rally together in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Top vice presidential picks include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.