U17 World Wrestling Championship: India’s Ronak Dahiya win bronze in 110kg in Greco-Roman category

Amman (Jordan): India’s Ronak Dahiya bagged the bronze medal in the 110 kg Greco-Roman category at the ongoing U17 World Wrestling Championship here.

In the bronze medal play-off, Ronak, currently ranked two in the world in his age-group weight category, comfortably disposed the challenge of Turkey’s Emrullah Capkan 6-1 to claim India’s first medal from the championship on Tuesday.

Earlier, Ronak had lost to eventual silver medallist Zoltan Czako of Hungary in the semi-final. The gold in this category was won by Ukraine’s Ivan Yankovskyi, who beat Czako 13-4 by virtue of technical superiority.

India have a chance of a second medal in the 51 kg repechage if Sainath Pardhi wins two bouts.

He is first pitted against Dominic Michael Munaretto of the United States and if he wins the bout then he will fight the bronze medal play off for repechage with winner of the bout between Armenian Sargis Harutyunan and Iuri Chapidze of Georgia.