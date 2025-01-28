U19 Women’s WC: Bangladesh End Campaign with Dominating 10-Wicket Win Over Windies

Kuala Lumpur: Bangladesh concluded their ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 campaign with a dominant 10-wicket victory over the West Indies at Bayeumas Oval on Tuesday.

The match was delayed by rain, reducing the contest to 13 overs per side. Bangladesh’s bowlers delivered an exceptional performance, restricting West Indies to just 54 runs, leaving Bangladesh with only 55 runs to chase. Nishita Akter Nishi and Anisa Akter Soba were the standout performers with the ball, taking five wickets between them and consistently breaking the West Indies’ momentum.

In response, openers Fahomida Choya and Juairiya Ferdous made quick work of the chase, reaching the target in just under nine overs to secure their third win of the tournament. However, despite the victory, Bangladesh could not progress to the semifinals, finishing behind India and Australia in Super Six Group 1.

Bangladesh’s bowlers were tight from the outset, limiting the West Indies to just 12 runs during the four-over powerplay. Nishita Akter Nishi made an early breakthrough, dismissing captain Samara Ramnath for a duck, caught at long-on by Habiba Pinky. She struck again in her next over, removing Asabi Callendar for 12, and then bowled Jahzara Claxton on the first ball of her next over to leave the West Indies at a precarious 16 for 3.

Naijanni Cumberbatch and Brianna Harricharan attempted to steady the innings, but their partnership was broken when Anisa Akter Soba bowled Harricharan for three. Cumberbatch continued to anchor the innings, making 13, but was dismissed by Jannatul Maoua’s first wicket of the match, caught in the deep off Nishita’s bowling.

Anisa Akter Soba then bowled out Abigail Bryce for two, reducing the West Indies to 42 for 6. Amrita Ramtahal top-scored for the West Indies with 16, but they could only set Bangladesh a modest target of 55 runs to win.

In their chase, Bangladesh started strongly, capitalizing on some loose fielding to take 11 from the opening over. Openers Fahomida Choya and Juairiya Ferdous continued the momentum, hitting boundaries in the next two overs.

Despite some disciplined bowling from the West Indies, they couldn’t find a breakthrough, and the partnership reached 50 in the ninth over. Juairiya sealed the win in style with a boundary, as Bangladesh cruised to a comfortable 10-wicket victory.

Brief Scores: