UAE Announces 2025 Eid Al Fitr Holidays for Private Sector: Dates, Planning Tips & More

Dubai, March 19, 2025 – The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has officially declared Eid Al Fitr 2025 holidays for private sector employees, offering paid leave from Sunday, March 30, to Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The dates may extend to Wednesday, April 2, depending on Ramadan’s duration, aligning with the Islamic lunar calendar.

Key Highlights of the 2025 Eid Al Fitr Holiday Announcement

Paid Leave Period: March 30 to April 1, 2025.

March 30 to April 1, 2025. Possible Extension: If Ramadan lasts 30 days, holidays extend to April 2.

If Ramadan lasts 30 days, holidays extend to April 2. Moon Sighting Dependency: Final dates confirmed by UAE’s moon-sighting committee.

We announce that from Sunday 30 March to Tuesday 1 April, will be a paid holiday for all private sector employees across the country on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.



If the month of Ramadan concludes in the 30th day, the holiday will be extended to Wednesday, 2 April 2025.



Contingency Planning for Employers and Employees

The ministry emphasized flexibility in its announcement, stating:

“The holiday duration hinges on whether Ramadan completes 29 or 30 days. Employers must adjust schedules accordingly once the moon-sighting committee confirms Shawwal’s start.”

How Eid Al Fitr Dates Are Determined

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee will observe the crescent moon after sunset on March 29, 2025 (29 Ramadan 1446 AH) to declare Eid’s start. According to the Emirates Astronomical Society, March 31 is the likeliest first day of Shawwal.

Why This Matters:

Eid marks the end of Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting.

The Islamic calendar is lunar, causing annual date shifts on the Gregorian calendar.

Alignment with Public Sector Holidays

The UAE government earlier announced public sector employees will receive three days off for Eid Al Fitr, mirroring the private sector’s timeline. This harmonization reflects federal efforts to unify holiday policies across sectors, though implementation may vary by emirate.

Historical Context: Bridging the Gap

A 2023 federal decree mandated equal holidays for public and private sectors. While progress has been made, some companies still offer only the minimum required leave, prompting calls for stricter compliance.

Practical Tips for Employers and Employees

Travel Planning: Book refundable tickets due to date uncertainty. Workplace Coordination: Employers should communicate schedules early. Cultural Sensitivity: Respect employees’ religious observances.

Employee Challenges:

Reddit users and local forums highlight frustrations over late announcements affecting travel plans.

Businesses in hospitality, retail, and logistics often face staffing adjustments during Eid.

Eid Al Fitr’s Cultural Significance in the UAE

Eid Al Fitr, meaning “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” includes:

Eid Prayers: Held at dawn, followed by sermons.

Held at dawn, followed by sermons. Family Gatherings: Traditional meals like harees and luqaimat.

Traditional meals like harees and luqaimat. Charity (Zakat Al Fitr): Mandatory donations to the needy.

“Eid is a time for unity and gratitude. We encourage everyone to embrace its spirit,” said a MoHRE spokesperson.

Balancing Tradition and Modernity

The UAE’s Eid holiday framework exemplifies its commitment to blending Islamic traditions with economic needs. With over 6 million private sector workers affected, timely planning remains crucial. Employers and employees are advised to monitor official updates as Ramadan concludes.

Stay Updated: Follow MoHRE’s website and local news for moon-sighting results.

This article is originally published by Munsif. Reproduction without permission is prohibited.