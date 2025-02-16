UAE Expands Visa Policies for Indian Nationals to Boost Tourism

In an effort to promote tourism and strengthen international ties, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced new visa policies for Indian nationals. As of February 13, 2025, Indian passport holders with valid residence permits, visas, or green cards from six additional countries—Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea—are now eligible for visa-on-arrival services in the UAE. This new rule applies to popular entry points such as Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central, making travel more convenient for Indian nationals.

This latest policy expansion builds on the UAE’s efforts from 2024, which had already included Indian nationals with valid tourist visas or residence permits from the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union countries. The UAE is continuing to streamline the travel process, simplifying entry requirements and reducing bureaucratic hurdles for Indian citizens.

Simplified Travel for Indian Nationals

The updated visa rules allow eligible travelers to obtain their UAE visa directly at the point of entry, eliminating the need for prior application or additional paperwork. This change significantly reduces wait times and streamlines the process, encouraging more tourists and business travelers to visit the UAE. By making travel easier, the UAE aims to enhance its standing as a global tourism and business hub, attracting a wider range of visitors from India.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security, which oversees immigration and border control policies in the UAE, announced these updates as part of their efforts to further enhance the country’s appeal to international travelers. With India being one of the largest expatriate communities in the UAE, the changes are expected to further strengthen the diplomatic and economic relationship between the two nations.

A Boon for Tourism and Business Travel

The updated visa-on-arrival policy is expected to make it more convenient for Indian citizens, including those visiting family members residing in the UAE, to travel without the hassle of securing a visa in advance. The UAE’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure make it an attractive destination for both business and leisure travelers. These visa changes are designed to promote greater cultural exchange and mobility between India and the UAE, as well as foster stronger tourism ties.

For Indian nationals who do not hold valid residence permits or tourist visas from the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, or any of the newly listed countries, the UAE still offers 11 alternative visit visa options.

A Step Toward Greater Connectivity

This updated visa policy is just one of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance its global connectivity. The new regulations are expected to have a positive impact on tourism, commerce, and cultural exchange, further bolstering the UAE’s position as a leading international destination for travelers from around the world.

With the relaxation of visa policies, Indian nationals can now enjoy easier access to the UAE, which will likely result in an increase in tourism and an expanded cultural exchange between the two countries.