UAE, US top diplomats discuss Sudan ceasefire efforts Abu

Dhabi: Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the Sudan crisis and bilateral ties, the official WAM news agency reported. The two officials on Friday, reviewed the latest developments in Sudan’s civil war, stressing the urgency of an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and the need to ensure unhindered humanitarian access for affected civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US State Department said in a press release that the two sides “continued discussions on our collective efforts to achieve a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan.” Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said he had begun efforts to end the war in Sudan, noting that the initiative was launched at the request of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their White House meeting. Relations between the UAE and Sudan have been strained since the outbreak of the civil war in April 2023, with Sudan accusing the UAE of backing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, allegations the UAE has repeatedly denied.

The brutal conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced millions from their homes, causing what the UN calls one of the worst humanitarian crises of the century. During the call, the two top diplomats also discussed bilateral relations and opportunities to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors. Abdullah expressed gratitude for the recent White House decision allowing the export of advanced artificial-intelligence semiconductors to the UAE-based G42 Group, describing it as a testament to the depth and continued growth of the strategic partnership between the two nations.