Uber Shifts to Cash-Only Payments for Auto Rides in Hyderabad

Ride-hailing giant Uber has announced a major change in its payment model for auto rides, moving to a cash-only system for auto drivers. Under this new policy, customers will now have to pay the auto driver directly in cash, as digital payments such as Uber credits will no longer be accepted for auto rides.

Digital Payments No Longer Accepted for Auto Rides

While Uber credits will remain valid for other ride services, they will no longer be applicable for auto fare payments. Uber has officially communicated this change to its customers via notifications, stating that the new policy will be implemented from February 18.

Also Read: Google Pay Introduces Convenience Fees on Bill Payments – Here’s What You’ll Pay!

“If you are our member, Uber One-related changes have already been communicated separately. We understand this is a change, but rest assured, the ride experience remains as seamless as always. We’re excited to share this new step towards simplicity with you,” Uber stated in its notification.

Move to Stay Competitive in Ride-Hailing Industry

Industry experts suggest that the move to a cash-only payment system is aimed at keeping Uber competitive in the ride-hailing market. Other services like Rapido have already adopted a similar model, where auto drivers pay a fixed fee to access the platform instead of giving a commission per ride. This approach is expected to provide more flexibility to drivers while ensuring seamless service for customers.

Uber’s decision marks a significant shift in how digital ride-hailing platforms operate, reflecting the changing landscape of urban mobility services in India.