UBS Athletics Kids Cup Empowers School Sports with ‘Train the Trainers’ Program in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Over 500 schools across Hyderabad have registered for the UBS Athletics Kids Cup, a pioneering triathlon-style athletics competition designed for children aged 7 to 15. To further promote school sports and fitness, a ‘Train the Trainers’ program was conducted at the GHMC Multipurpose Community Hall, Secunderabad on Friday, August 8.

The UBS Athletics Kids Cup aims to inspire schools to nurture fitness, talent development, and sportsmanship among young athletes. The competition features three core events — the 60-metre sprint, long jump, and ball throw — focusing on developing speed, strength, and coordination, which form the foundation of all sports disciplines.

This initiative will be executed free of cost across participating campuses, encouraging widespread participation and fostering a culture of athletic excellence from a young age. The program equips school coaches and trainers with the necessary skills and knowledge to guide students effectively through the competition.

With such a large number of schools registered, the UBS Athletics Kids Cup is set to become a flagship event promoting holistic physical development and sportsmanship among children in Hyderabad.