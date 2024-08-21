Udaipur stabbing case: School principal suspended; teacher put on APO status

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday suspended principal Isha Dharmawat of Government Higher Secondary School Bhatiani Chauhatta, Udaipur for negligence in discharging duties in the student death case.

Joint Director of Udaipur Division Mahendra Kumar Jain also put senior school teacher Rakesh Kumar Jaroli on Awaited Posting Order (APO) status. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him.

District collector Arvind Poskal wrote to the Education Department soon after the incident highlighting the negligence of the school management.

“Action has been recommended against those responsible in the case,” an official said.

The family of the deceased (student) also demanded action against the responsible staff of the school.

The Divisional Commissioner and the Collector had assured proper investigation in the case to family members.

The 15-year-old student Devraj succumbed to his injuries last week in a tragic turn of events. He was stabbed by his classmate over a trivial issue, for refusing to share his notebook.

Violence followed soon after the incident, vehicles were torched and a shopping mall was vandalised.

Soon after the death of the student, a huge crowd gathered at the hospital and started protesting.

The family refused to take his body and demanded the harshest punishment for the accused, a government job for a family member and Rs 1 crore as compensation.

However, later consensus was reached at Rs 51 lakh as compensation and a contractual job for a family member and then a post-mortem was performed