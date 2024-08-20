Udaipur stabbing victim’s last rites today, funeral procession on way amid tight security

Jaipur: The last rites of the teenager who was stabbed by his classmate on August 16 in Rajasthan’s Udaipur are being performed amid tight security arrangements across the city.

All schools and colleges in the city will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the funeral.

The funeral procession departed in the morning from the teen’s house amid tight security. District administration officials are also present in the procession.

Further, to ensure law and order in the city prohibitory orders have been clamped and there is a ban on gathering of crowds in any area of ​​the city. Besides, huge police force has been deputed at every nook and corner.

Internet services lie suspended and drones have been deployed to monitor the situation.

Officials confirmed that the student’s body was handed over to his family at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Soon after the death of the student, a huge crowd gathered at the hospital and started protesting. The family refused to take his body and demanded the harshest punishment for the accused, a government job for a family member and Rs 1 crore as compensation. However, later consensus was reached at Rs 51 lakh as compensation and a contractual job for a family member and then a post-mortem was performed

The 15-year-old student Devraj succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon in a tragic turn of events. He was stabbed by his classmate over a trivial issue which was refusing to share his notebook on August 16.

Violence followed soon after the incident, vehicles were torched and a shopping mall was vandalised.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was monitoring the situation and also sent a team of doctors team to Udaipur, however, the boy lost his life on Monday.

State minister Jawahar Singh Bedham condoled the student’s death and said, “Despite all efforts of state government, the child could not be saved. I appeal to all to maintain peace.”