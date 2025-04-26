UDAN Success Story: India’s Skies Open for All With 625 Active Routes

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that 625 routes under the UDAN scheme (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) have been operationalised to date, benefiting over 1.49 crore passengers. This milestone marks a significant leap in regional connectivity, linking 90 airports, including 2 water aerodromes and 15 heliports, across India.

From 74 to 159 Airports: A Decade of Growth in India’s Aviation Network

Since 2014, India’s airport network has more than doubled, increasing from 74 to 159 airports by 2024. The UDAN scheme, launched under the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) 2016, was designed to connect tier-2 and tier-3 cities by offering Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to make air travel affordable and accessible.

Over ₹4,023 Crore Disbursed as VGF to Boost Remote Connectivity

To sustain the model, the government has disbursed over ₹4,023 crore in VGF, helping airlines operate in underserved regions. The first UDAN flight took off on April 27, 2017, between Shimla and Delhi, symbolizing the beginning of an inclusive air travel era in India.

Economic Growth, Tourism, and Employment Fueled by UDAN

The scheme has contributed significantly to regional tourism, healthcare access, and local trade, driving economic development in smaller towns and cities. The ministry said UDAN has become a symbol of inclusive growth, connecting Bharat and India, and turning the vision of affordable air travel for the common citizen into reality.

UDAN: A Transformative Movement in Indian Aviation

“UDAN is more than a policy — it’s a transformative movement redefining India’s aviation narrative,” stated the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The scheme has evolved through multiple phases, continually expanding the scope of regional air travel. As India aims to become a global aviation hub, UDAN remains a cornerstone of visionary governance, uplifting millions through its wings of opportunity.