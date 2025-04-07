UGC Launches Game-Changer Portal for Students with Foreign Degrees, Check Important Details

New Delhi: In a major relief for Indian students returning from abroad, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced new regulations to simplify the recognition of foreign academic qualifications. The UGC (Recognition and Grant of Equivalence to Qualifications Obtained from Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2025 came into effect on April 4.

The move is aimed at streamlining the often confusing and delayed process of validating foreign degrees in India, a problem faced by thousands of students every year.

Fast, Transparent, and Tech-Driven

Under the new system, students can apply online through a dedicated portal by uploading necessary documents and paying a prescribed fee. A Standing Committee on Equivalence comprising educational experts will evaluate each application within 15 working days. The status can be tracked online, and reviews can be requested—also within 15 days—if the student disagrees with the decision.

What’s Covered — and What’s Not

The regulations apply to both school-level and higher education qualifications earned abroad, including those from offshore campuses, as long as they are recognised by the government or authorities of the respective countries.

However, professional degrees like Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, Nursing, and Architecture are excluded. These will continue to be regulated by specific statutory bodies like the National Medical Commission, Bar Council of India, and others.

Also excluded are degrees obtained through franchise arrangements or from unrecognised or unaccredited foreign institutions.

Key Criteria for Equivalence

The decision to grant equivalence will consider factors such as:

Recognition of the institution in its home country

Duration and structure of the programme

Entry requirements and academic level

Types of courses (core, elective, etc.)

Credit load and learning hours (with 10% variation allowed)

Mode of assessment (e.g., thesis, projects, internships)

Overall comparison with Indian academic programmes

NEP 2020 in Action

UGC Chairperson M. Jagadesh Kumar said the move is part of aligning Indian education with global standards, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“These regulations mark a positive step to align the Indian education system with global standards,” he said. “It ensures only qualifications from reputed foreign institutions are recognised, protecting both students’ interests and academic integrity.”

What It Means for Students

The UGC says the reform is aimed at removing ambiguity, ensuring timely decisions, and helping returning students transition smoothly into Indian institutions or jobs. It also benefits those with foreign school-level qualifications seeking admission to Indian colleges.

The new framework offers clarity, speed, and fairness—three demands long voiced by students.