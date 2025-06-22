UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Released for June 25 Exams: Download from ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET 2025 admit cards for the June 25 examination. Candidates scheduled to appear on this date can now download their hall tickets from the official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Who Can Download the UGC NET Admit Card Now?

The admit card is available only for the June 25 exam. Applicants whose exams are scheduled on this date should download it using:

Application Number

Date of Birth

Captcha Code

Candidates are advised to verify their photo, signature, and barcode on the admit card. If any of these details are missing, they must re-download the hall ticket by following the same procedure.

UGC NET June 25 Exam Schedule: Subjects and Timings

🔹 First Shift (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM):

Education

Public Administration

Indian Knowledge System

Malayalam

Urdu

Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management

Criminology

Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

Folk Literature

Konkani

Environmental Sciences

🔹 Second Shift (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM):

Electronic Science

Japanese

Law

Mass Communication and Journalism

Nepali

Performing Arts – Dance/Drama/Theatre

Sanskrit

Women Studies

Library and Information Science

Philosophy

How to Download UGC NET Admit Card 2025

Follow these simple steps to download your hall ticket:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in Click on the admit card link on the homepage. Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and the Security Pin shown. Click on Submit and download the admit card. Take a printout for use at the exam centre.

Important Exam Day Guidelines

Carry a printed copy of the admit card.

of the admit card. Bring a valid photo ID proof .

. Entry will be denied without these documents.

Reach the center well before the shift timing begins.

The UGC NET June 2025 examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 85 subjects in two shifts.

For any technical difficulties or queries, candidates can contact:

About UGC NET

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is conducted twice a year by the NTA. It determines the eligibility of Indian candidates for:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Assistant Professorship

Ph.D. admissions

The June 2025 UGC NET date sheet was released via an official notification on June 6, 2025.