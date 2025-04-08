Umar Gul in Discussions with BCB for Pace Bowling Coach Role

New Delhi: Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul is currently in discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for the role of the national team’s pace bowling coach.

Andre Adams Likely to Be Replaced

The BCB is reportedly planning to replace Andre Adams, who has a contract until February 2026, due to dissatisfaction among players regarding his performance. Although Adams will guide the pacers during the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, sources indicate he is unlikely to continue for the full term.

Gul Confirms Ongoing Talks

Umar Gul confirmed the ongoing discussions, stating,

“We are in talks, but nothing is confirmed yet. The confirmation depends on mutual understanding and terms and conditions, and that is dependent on the board,” according to Cricbuzz.

Gul’s Coaching Experience

After retiring from international cricket in 2020, Umar Gul transitioned into coaching. He has:

Represented Pakistan in 47 Tests , 130 ODIs , and 60 T20Is between 2003 and 2016.

, , and between 2003 and 2016. Held coaching roles with Quetta Gladiators (PSL), Afghanistan’s national team, and later served as Pakistan’s fast-bowling coach.

Other Contenders for the Role

In addition to Gul, the BCB is reportedly considering:

Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait

Ex-Bangladesh bowling coaches Allan Donald and Ottis Gibson

Phil Simmons’ Contract Extended Till 2027 World Cup

The BCB has extended Phil Simmons’ coaching contract until the ICC World Cup 2027.

Mohammad Salahuddin Set for Return as Assistant Coach

Bangladesh’s experienced coach Mohammad Salahuddin is expected to return as senior assistant coach, a role he previously held.

“The verbal agreement with Salahuddin bhai has been finalised. The formalities might be completed during the board meeting,” said a BCB official.

Salahuddin is known for his contribution as both batting coach and assistant coach and is set to play a key role in Bangladesh’s preparation for future series.