UN Alarmed by Israeli Attacks on Worship Sites, Civilians in Gaza

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned a deadly Israeli airstrike on the Holy Family Church in Gaza, which had served as a sanctuary for displaced civilians. The church was hit amid escalating conflict, drawing international criticism and renewed calls for a ceasefire.

“Attacks on Places of Worship Are Unacceptable”: UN Spokesperson

UN Associate Spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said in a statement that “people seeking shelter must be respected and protected, not hit by strikes.” The UN emphasized that attacking places of worship, especially those sheltering civilians, violates international humanitarian law.

UN Calls for Immediate Ceasefire and Unrestricted Humanitarian Aid

Guterres reiterated his urgent call for:

An immediate ceasefire

The unconditional release of all hostages

Full humanitarian access into Gaza

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), over 11,600 people were newly displaced between July 8 and 15. This brings the total number of people displaced since the March 18 ceasefire collapse to more than 737,000, which is nearly 35% of Gaza’s population.

Dire Living Conditions and Infrastructure Collapse in Gaza

OCHA highlighted that:

Most homes are destroyed or uninhabitable

Many families are living in the open

Water infrastructure has collapsed , forcing people to use the Mediterranean Sea for bathing

, forcing people to use the for bathing Fuel shortages persist, crippling critical health and rescue services

Small Progress: Benzene Allowed Into Gaza After 135 Days

For the first time in over 135 days, benzene, used to run ambulances and emergency services, was permitted into Gaza. However, OCHA warns this is far from sufficient. The UN is demanding:

Regular and increased fuel supply (both benzene and diesel )

) Immediate lifting of the ban on shelter materials

UN Warns Lives Are at Stake

The UN has made it clear: “Lives depend on fuel and shelter.” As the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, the international community faces increasing pressure to act swiftly and decisively.