UN chief calls for probe into suspected Israeli targeting of civilians in Gaza

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for an investigation into a drone footage that appears to show an Israeli attack on four civilians in Gaza, his spokesman said.

“The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the video footage that reportedly shows four Palestinians walking, apparently unarmed, who were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza,” said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for Guterres, on Friday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

“He calls for a thorough, independent and credible investigation into these events.”

Guterres stressed that all parties to the war must comply with international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack, said Haq.

The footage obtained by an international media outlet shows that four men, who appeared to be unarmed, were walking on a road. An Israeli drone launched an attack on them in which two men were killed instantly and a survivor was seen walking ahead in an effort to escape. He was hit in a second attack. The other man was seen staggering on the road and was hit by yet another missile.

The attack is believed to have taken place in early February 2024 after Israel was ordered by the International Court of Justice to take all measures to avoid acts of genocide, said the media outlet.

The media outlet was able to verify the location of the attack in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The footage was retrieved from a downed Israeli drone, according to the media outlet.