UN Humanitarian Chief Calls for Renewed Gaza Ceasefire and Lifting of Aid Blockade

United Nations: UN Humanitarian Chief Tom Fletcher has called for an urgent renewal of the Gaza ceasefire and the immediate lifting of the blockade on life-saving aid and commercial supplies to Gaza, following a series of deadly Israeli airstrikes. Fletcher’s comments came during a briefing to the UN Security Council, where he expressed grave concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Renewed Airstrikes and Growing Humanitarian Crisis

“Overnight, our worst fears materialized,” Fletcher stated, describing how airstrikes resumed across the Gaza Strip, exacerbating an already dire situation. He highlighted the issuance of new evacuation orders by Israeli forces and stressed that the people of Gaza continue to live in “abject fear.”

Fletcher also underscored the devastating effects of the ongoing blockade on Gaza’s ability to access vital humanitarian supplies, including food, medicines, and fuel. The blockade has been in place since March 2, cutting off critical resources needed for survival. Southern Gaza’s desalination plant has been deprived of power, leaving over 600,000 people without access to clean water.

Impact of the Blockade on Gaza’s Civilians

The UN official warned that suspending the entry of humanitarian aid and commercial materials is reversing the progress made during the ceasefire. As a result, essential survival resources are now being rationed, further deteriorating living conditions for civilians. “This total blockade of life-saving aid and basic commodities will have a disastrous impact on the people in Gaza,” Fletcher cautioned.

Also Read: Hamas in Contact with Mediators to End Israeli “Aggression” Against Gaza

“We cannot and must not accept a return to pre-ceasefire conditions or the complete denial of humanitarian relief,” he emphasized, calling on all parties involved to respect international law and protect civilians’ rights to essential needs such as food, water, and medicine.

Urging Immediate Action for Humanitarian Relief

Fletcher called for an immediate and unconditional renewal of the ceasefire and for the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid and commercial supplies into Gaza. He condemned the ongoing blockade, saying, “Blocking food, water, and medicine for people who need them is unconscionable.”

The UN relief chief’s appeal comes after months of violence and suffering in Gaza, with the international community calling for a political solution to end the crisis. Earlier, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk stated that the last 18 months of violence have made it clear that there is no military solution to the Gaza crisis. “The only way forward is a political settlement, in line with international law,” Turk added.

As the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, the UN remains committed to advocating for the protection of civilians and the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance to those in need.