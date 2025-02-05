UN Humanitarians Express Concern Over Escalating Hostilities in Sudan

The United Nations has raised alarms about the worsening situation in Sudan’s North Darfur and South Kordofan states, where escalating hostilities have led to a sharp rise in civilian casualties and displacement. Humanitarian organizations, including the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), are deeply concerned about the dire humanitarian conditions in the region.

Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies in North Darfur and South Kordofan

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over the past 10 months, more than 600,000 people have been forced to flee El Fasher and other areas in North Darfur in search of safety. The ongoing attacks, particularly in the Abu Shouk displacement camp and surrounding areas, have led to significant loss of life and further displacement.

The UN has confirmed famine conditions in the Abu Shouk camp as of December, with these conditions expected to persist until May this year. The escalation of violence has also impacted vital infrastructure, including hospitals, and has left residents of El Fasher living in fear.

Civilian Casualties Mount Amid Airstrikes in South Kordofan

The situation in South Kordofan is similarly dire, with ongoing clashes between the Sudanese army and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N). On Monday, airstrikes in the South Kordofan capital, Kadugli, reportedly killed over 50 people, mostly women and children, with more than 25 others injured.

UN humanitarian coordinator Clementine Nkweta-Salami condemned the airstrikes and shelling, which she described as a “ruthless assault on human life” rather than conventional warfare. Civilians in conflict zones continue to face the dangers of airstrikes, shelling, and unexploded ordnance (UXOs), adding to the already dire humanitarian crisis.

Explosive Hazards and Limited Humanitarian Aid

The presence of explosive remnants of war remains a significant threat to civilians in Sudan. Recently, two children were killed by unexploded ordnance in South Darfur State, highlighting the ongoing risk posed by these hazards. The UN reports that over 13 million people in Sudan require urgent humanitarian assistance, but funding for these efforts remains limited.

UN Humanitarians Express Concern Over Escalating Hostilities in Sudan

The humanitarian community is calling for greater international support to address the urgent needs of civilians affected by the conflict in Sudan, urging donors to provide the necessary resources to mitigate the suffering of millions of people in the region.