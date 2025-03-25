UN Warns of Generational Consequences as Afghan Girls Face Continued Education Ban

New York: The United Nations Women has issued a stark warning about the long-term effects of denying education to Afghan girls, as they face their third consecutive year without access to secondary and higher education. The UN highlights that the ongoing ban on female education under the Taliban’s regime will have detrimental effects on an entire generation of Afghan girls, hampering their futures and the country’s social and economic development.

UN Women Calls for Immediate Action to Restore Education for Afghan Girls

Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women, condemned the continued closure of schools to girls in Afghanistan, stating, “This violation of their right to education will haunt generations. Girls must return to school. Their fundamental rights must be restored — without delay.” The call comes as the new academic year begins in Afghanistan, with no sign of change in the Taliban’s oppressive policies.

Education Ban on Afghan Girls: A Violation of Rights and a Setback for Afghanistan’s Future

Since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, Afghan girls have faced progressively stricter restrictions on education. Initially, secondary schools were closed to girls in March 2022, followed by a university ban in December 2022. By January 2023, the Taliban took further steps to eliminate educational opportunities for girls by banning them from taking university entrance exams, effectively reversing the educational gains made by girls in some provinces.

According to a UN Women report, 1.1 million secondary school-aged girls are currently out of school, with enrollment dropping even in primary schools due to societal barriers, safety concerns, and restricted access.

UNICEF and Activists Demand Change

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) also expressed concern about the situation, warning that if the education ban remains in place, more than 4 million girls will be deprived of education beyond primary school by 2030. The UN agency emphasized that the ban has catastrophic consequences, not only for the girls themselves but also for Afghanistan’s economy, healthcare, and overall societal development.

Catherine Russell, UNICEF’s executive director, stated, “The consequences for these girls — and for Afghanistan — are catastrophic. The ban negatively impacts the health system, the economy, and the future of the nation.”

In response to this dire situation, Afghan women activists have launched a campaign titled ‘Let’s Study’ to protest the Taliban’s ban on girls’ education. The activists are calling for international support to help Afghan girls gain access to education, rallying against the Taliban’s oppressive regime and its destructive impact on future generations.

The Economic Toll of Denying Education to Afghan Girls

The status of women’s rights in Afghanistan has severely deteriorated under Taliban rule, undoing decades of progress toward gender equality. A report from UN Women projects that if the ban on higher education for girls continues, Afghanistan could lose US$ 9.6 billion by 2066 due to the lack of female participation in the workforce and education.

As the new academic year begins, Afghan girls continue to face an uncertain future without education, and the international community remains concerned about the long-term ramifications for the country’s social and economic stability.

A Call to Action

With millions of girls being denied their right to education, it is clear that the international community must intensify efforts to address the situation. The UN, along with activists, continues to press the Taliban to lift the ban on education for Afghan girls, emphasizing that access to education is essential for a brighter and more prosperous future for Afghanistan.