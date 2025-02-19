Unanswered Questions: What’s Behind the Sudden Collapse of Lawyers in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, B. Venkata Ramana, a 58-year-old lawyer from the Secunderabad City Civil & Criminal Court, collapsed and died on Wednesday. This marks the second similar incident in the city within two days.

Lawyer’s Sudden Collapse at Bank in Secunderabad

Venkata Ramana, who had visited the Indian Bank’s Marredpally Branch to pay a challan, suddenly collapsed while at the bank premises. Sources indicate that he sustained severe head injuries and passed away at the scene. While the exact cause of death has not been confirmed, it is suspected that the lawyer suffered a cardiac arrest.

Second Tragic Incident in Two Days: Lawyer Dies at Telangana High Court

This follows a similar incident on Tuesday, where another lawyer, Pasnooru Venugopal Rao, 66, suffered a heart attack while arguing a case before the Telangana High Court. Rao collapsed while presenting his arguments before Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty. Despite efforts by fellow advocates to perform Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and rush him to Osmania Hospital, Rao was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Rao, who had been practicing law at the High Court since 1998, was widely respected within the legal community. Telangana High Court Bar Association President A. Ravinder Reddy expressed condolences and stated that despite efforts from the advocates present in the courtroom, they could not save him.

Shocking Deaths Shake Hyderabad’s Legal Community

The sudden deaths of two prominent lawyers in such a short span of time have sent shockwaves through the legal fraternity in Hyderabad. Both incidents have raised concerns regarding the well-being of professionals under constant work-related stress and pressure.

Concerns Over Rising Incidents of Sudden Cardiac Arrests

These tragic events have sparked a wider conversation around stress-related health risks in demanding professions, particularly within high-pressure environments like the legal field. The phenomenon of sudden cardiac arrests, especially among younger individuals, has raised alarms, with numerous reports of people collapsing unexpectedly during their daily activities, including while working out at gyms or participating in sports.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past, such as the death of Congress leader Ravi Chandran in Bengaluru in August 2024. Chandran, 63, suffered a fatal heart attack while addressing the media at the Press Club of Bengaluru.

As these unsettling incidents continue to occur, the public remains concerned about the health implications of stress, work pressure, and the overall rise in sudden cardiac events, particularly among young professionals.