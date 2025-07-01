Hyderabad: Unauthorized Villas Demolished in Chitrapuri Colony, Manikonda

Rangareddy District: In a significant enforcement action, municipal authorities on Tuesday demolished illegally constructed villas in Chitrapuri Colony, located within the jurisdiction of Manikonda Municipality under the Rajendranagar constituency.

Action Ordered by Municipal Commissioner

The demolition drive was carried out following the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Kumar. The operation was led by Town Planning Officer Santosh Singh, who, along with his team, took swift action against the unauthorized constructions.

No Municipal Approval for Additional Villas

The villas were reportedly built without obtaining necessary approvals or permissions from the Manikonda Municipality. Officials confirmed that the additional villas violated municipal norms and were constructed in blatant disregard of planning regulations.

Also Read: Weather Alert: Telangana to See Increased Rainfall Through This Week

Strict Enforcement Against Illegal Structures

Town Planning teams razed the illegal villas to ground level as part of the drive to curb unauthorized developments in the area. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to taking firm action against such violations in the future as well.

Warning to Developers and Property Owners

Officials also issued a warning to builders and property owners, advising them to obtain proper permissions before undertaking any construction activities. The municipality emphasized that unauthorized structures will not be tolerated and strict legal action will be initiated where necessary.