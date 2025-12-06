Uncle Donates Kidney, saves 25-Year-Old Engineer’s Life; AINU Performs Successful Transplant



Hyderabad: In a moving example of family support and the importance of living-related organ donation, the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) has successfully performed a kidney transplant on a 25-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad. The donor was the patient’s paternal uncle, who stepped forward after the young man’s parents were found medically unfit to donate.

The software engineer, originally from the Konaseema region, developed chronic kidney disease (CKD) after months of severe headaches and vomiting. Tests revealed dangerously high serum creatinine levels, and prolonged treatment made it clear that a transplant was the only viable solution.

However, his mother — a stroke survivor with hypertension — and his father, who had previously undergone bypass surgery and suffers from high blood pressure, were both ruled out as donors. At this critical juncture, the patient’s uncle, with whom he shared a close bond since childhood, volunteered to donate his kidney.

Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician Dr. Srikanth Gundlapalli, who led the procedure, highlighted the rarity of such severe kidney disease in someone so young with no lifestyle-related risk factors.

“Autoimmune issues can sometimes lead to chronic kidney disease at a young age,” Dr. Gundlapalli said. “Once we confirmed the parents were unsuitable donors, his uncle stepped forward. All medical evaluations and regulatory requirements were met, and the transplant was carried out successfully. It’s important for people to know that even uncles, aunts, and other close relatives can donate kidneys under the law.”

The uncle underwent a laparoscopic donor surgery and has since made a full recovery. The patient too is recovering well.

Sharing his journey, the young man said he never imagined facing kidney failure at such an early stage of life. “There is no kidney disease history in my family. My uncle practically raised me, and when he saw my condition, he immediately agreed to donate. My entire family supported the decision. Thanks to him and the doctors at AINU, I have received a new life.”

