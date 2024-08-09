Under massive attack in Bangladesh, minorities say their lives are in ‘disastrous state’

Dhaka: As many as 205 incidents of persecution of members of minority communities have been reported across 52 districts in Bangladesh since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation on August 5, Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad said on Friday.

The incidents, which are expected to be far more in numbers than being reported, come as a massive challenge for the interim government in the country which was sworn-in on Thursday under the leadership of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus who won the Nobel Peace prize.

“We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night guarding our homes and religious places. I have never seen such incidents in my life. We demand that the government restore communal harmony in the country,” Nirmal Rosario, the president of the unity council, was quoted as saying by ‘The Daily Star’.

The Bangladeshi newspaper detailed that an ‘open letter’ has been sent to Yunus, the contents of which were made public in Dhaka on Friday as the Oikya Parishad expressed “profound sorrow and concern” over a particular group’s “unprecedented violence” against minorities.

The letter was signed by the Oikya Parishad’s General Secretary Rana Dasgupta and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad President Basudev Dhar who demanded an “immediate end” to the ongoing situation.

It mentioned that the ongoing communal violence, that began immediately after Sheikh Hasina’s departure from Dhaka, has caused “widespread fear, anxiety, and uncertainty” among minorities in Bangladesh.

“According to organisational details and media reports, thousands of Hindu families have become destitute and many temples have been attacked and burned. Numerous women have faced assaults, and there have been murders in several places. Other minorities have also suffered during this period,” the newspaper reported.

The Daily Star report also revealed that the interim government is facing criticism from several quarters for exclusion of religious texts other than the Quran during its swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

“The exclusion of readings from other religious texts contradicts our Constitution, the spirit of the Liberation War, and anti-discrimination values. We hope that in future state functions, readings from all major religious texts will be included,” the newspaper quoted Council Presidium member Kajal Devnath as saying, who said that he himself has been forced to stay at a friend’s house since Monday.

“We have heard much talk about ending minority persecution, but we have not seen any effective measures. Our national heritage and assets are being destroyed, which is unacceptable to us,” said another member.