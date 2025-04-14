Unexpected Incident at Puri Temple: Eagle Carries Away Patit Pavana Flag from Spire – VIDEO”

Puri, Odisha: A surprising and rare incident took place at the sacred Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, when an eagle flew away with the Patit Pavana flag from the temple’s Neela Chakra (Blue Wheel) atop the main dome. The unexpected occurrence has gone viral on social media, sparking curiosity and surprise among devotees and viewers.

Eagle Snatches Flag, Circles Temple, and Flies Seaward

The video footage, captured by eyewitnesses on Sunday around 5 PM, shows an eagle swooping down, grabbing the fluttering flag in its beak, and circling the temple complex before flying off toward the sea. Devotees present at the scene were left in awe and amazement, with many recording the event and sharing it online.

No Official Statement Yet from Temple Authorities

Despite the widespread attention, temple authorities have not released any official statement regarding the incident. It remains unclear whether this will be interpreted as a symbolic or spiritual sign by traditionalists and pilgrims.

The Significance of the Patit Pavana Flag

The Patit Pavana flag is one of the first sacred symbols that devotees witness upon arriving at the temple. It is hoisted daily on the temple’s main spire by designated priests and holds deep spiritual significance. The flag is changed every evening around 5 PM, and new flags offered by devotees are tied below the Neela Chakra.

Social Media Reacts to Rare Temple Event

The video of the eagle flying away with the holy flag has now garnered thousands of views and shares. While some see it as an unusual but natural event, others are interpreting it in a spiritual context, given the sacred nature of the temple and the items involved.