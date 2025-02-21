Unexpected Rainfall Brings Relief to Telangana Heatwaves: Temperature Cools Down in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On Thursday evening, Hyderabad and its surrounding districts experienced an unexpected drop in temperature, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat. Cool breezes and light showers swept across several areas, creating a pleasant atmosphere for residents.

The rainfall, which lasted for a short period, was recorded in various parts of the city, including LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Dilsukhnagar, Vanasthalipuram, Saidabad, and Madannapet. Suburban areas also reported light to moderate rain, contributing to the cooling effect felt across Hyderabad.

Weather Forecast: More Showers Expected in Telangana

According to the Meteorological Department, light showers are expected in some parts of Telangana over the next two to three days. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has noted that maximum temperatures in Telangana are currently fluctuating between 34 to 37 degrees Celsius, which is approximately 5 degrees above the normal seasonal average.

However, temperatures have slightly decreased over the past two days, offering temporary relief from the heat.

What Caused the Rain?

Experts from the Meteorological Department attribute the sudden showers to unstable atmospheric conditions. The combination of high temperatures during the afternoon and increased humidity levels has led to the formation of rain clouds, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Additionally, global warming has played a significant role in rising temperatures over the past 10 to 20 years. The increased moisture content in the atmosphere has also intensified heat conditions, making such sporadic rainfall events more common.

Will This Summer Be Hotter Than Usual?

Meteorological experts warn that this year’s summer could be more intense than previous years. Predictions indicate that temperatures might rise by 2 to 5 degrees above normal levels, making it one of the hottest seasons in recent history.

Authorities have issued advisories for children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions to take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses. While the recent cooler weather has provided temporary comfort, experts caution that temperatures are expected to climb sharply in the coming days.

Precautionary Measures for Extreme Heat

As Telangana prepares for potential record-breaking temperatures, residents are advised to take the following precautions:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and fluids.

by drinking plenty of water and fluids. Avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours (12 PM – 4 PM) .

. Wear light, breathable clothing and use sunscreen.

and use sunscreen. Keep homes ventilated and cool with fans or air conditioning.

and cool with fans or air conditioning. Monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions as advised by authorities.

With Telangana experiencing a mix of heatwaves and unexpected showers, weather patterns remain unpredictable. However, experts emphasize the need for heat preparedness while keeping an eye on further developments in temperature fluctuations and possible rainfall in the coming weeks.

For real-time weather updates and alerts, follow the Telangana Meteorological Department’s official website and local news channels.

