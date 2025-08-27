UNGA president condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

United Nations: President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Philemon Yang strongly condemned Israel’s strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, his spokesperson said. The UNGA president strongly condemned Israel’s strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, that killed civilians, including medical personnel and journalists, said spokesperson Sharon Birch at a daily briefing on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The killing of innocent Palestinian civilians, of journalists and of medical personnel is unacceptable and must stop,” she said. The UNGA president reiterated his urgent demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, humanitarian organizations must be given full, rapid, safe and unhindered access to deliver badly needed assistance on a large scale to the civilian population in Gaza, and Israeli hostages still being held must be released, the spokesperson added.

At least 20 Palestinians, including five journalists, were killed on Monday in the strike on Nasser Hospital. Meanwhile, Israel’s army said Tuesday that the deadly double strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital targeted a camera allegedly installed by Hamas, according to findings from an initial inquiry.

The double strike on Monday killed at least 20 people, including five journalists and several health workers, according to Gaza health authorities. The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis has been the last partially functional medical facility in southern Gaza, as Israel’s 22-month offensive has repeatedly struck hospitals across the enclave, leaving all of them either destroyed or partially damaged.

In a statement, the military said that Golani Brigade troops identified the camera as positioned by Hamas in order “to observe the activity of IDF (Israel Defense Forces) troops” and to direct militant activities against them. The military offered no evidence to support its claim but accused Hamas of using hospitals, including Nasser Hospital, for military purposes.