Hyderabad: Unhygienic Conditions Found at Varalaxmi Tiffins in Gachibowli During Inspection

Hyderabad: In a surprise inspection conducted on Friday, serious hygiene violations were found at Varalaxmi Tiffins, located in Gachibowli. Authorities reported multiple lapses in cleanliness and food safety standards within the kitchen and surrounding premises.

The inspection revealed that the kitchen walls were unclean, and the flooring was damaged. The exhaust system was coated in grease, with oil visibly dripping — indicating poor maintenance. Officials also noted water stagnation due to clogged drains, where food waste was being dumped directly and not removed regularly.

The grinding area was found to be highly unhygienic, with chutney spilled on the walls. Dustbins were uncovered, and rats were spotted near the kitchen, with no rodent traps in place.

Raw food ingredients were stored directly on the floor, raising concerns about contamination. In addition, key documentation such as water quality analysis reports and medical fitness certificates for food handlers were missing.

Plastic utensils were being used extensively, many of which were broken or visibly dirty — adding to the list of violations.

Officials have issued a stern warning to the establishment and are expected to take further action based on food safety norms.