UNICEF Expresses Grave Concern Over Rising Child Sexual Violence in Bangladesh

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has issued a strong statement condemning the alarming increase in incidents of sexual violence against children, particularly girls, in Bangladesh. The surge in child abuse cases has become a significant concern under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, with reports showing a worrying rise in these horrific incidents in recent weeks.

Disturbing Statistics of Child Sexual Abuse and Violence

UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh, Rana Flowers, expressed her profound horror over the rise in child sexual violence, including cases of child rape, assault, and even murder. According to UNICEF’s official statement, between January 2025 and March 16, there have been approximately 50 reported cases of child rape, as recorded by media outlets and human rights organizations.

The situation escalated in early March, with seven children killed and six additional confirmed cases of violence on March 10 alone. These numbers represent more than just statistics—they reflect the profound trauma that children and their families are enduring.

Tragic Death of an Eight-Year-Old Highlights Dire Situation

UNICEF’s Rana Flowers emphasized the devastating impact of these incidents, particularly the tragic death of an eight-year-old girl from Magura. This heartbreaking case serves as a painful reminder of the ongoing violence against children, especially girls, who are being subjected to severe violations of their basic rights and safety.

Also Read: Shocking Discovery: Live Worms Found in Chickens Amid Rising Bird Flu Fears Across Indian States!

Urgent Call for Action from the Interim Government

Flowers strongly criticized the Yunus-led administration for failing to protect children from rising violence, urging immediate and decisive actions to strengthen child protection systems across Bangladesh. She called for a nationwide effort to address the persistent threats children face at home, in schools, and in their communities.

“It is imperative that the interim government, along with law enforcement, take immediate steps to investigate, prosecute, and hold accountable those responsible for these heinous acts,” said Flowers. “A society where every child can grow up free from fear and violence is possible, but it requires urgent intervention from all stakeholders.”

Concerns About Child Marriage and Persistent Violence

Rana Flowers also raised concerns about the lack of safety for children in Bangladesh, particularly the role of an unsafe environment in perpetuating child marriage and other forms of violence. UNICEF advocates for a safe and protective environment for every child, both at home and in public spaces.

Support for Survivors and Need for Swift Justice

UNICEF stressed the importance of protecting child survivors from further trauma, especially during legal proceedings. “Survivors deserve dignity, healing, and justice,” Flowers noted. “We must ensure that their privacy is respected throughout the process, and that justice is swift and uncompromising.”

UNICEF’s Commitment to Child Protection in Bangladesh

Despite the challenges, UNICEF remains committed to supporting the interim government in strengthening child protection systems and creating a safer environment for children. The agency continues to advocate for better child protection laws and systems to ensure that every child in Bangladesh can live free from violence and fear.