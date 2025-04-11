Telangana CHE Plans Unified Portal for Assistant Professor Recruitment Across 12 Universities

Hyderabad: In a major move to streamline recruitment in higher education institutions, the Telangana Council of Higher Education is planning to introduce a single online application system for hiring assistant professors across 12 state universities.

A common portal will soon be launched, allowing eligible candidates to apply through a single application form, selecting their preferred university during submission. The respective universities will then scrutinize the applications and conduct interviews based on the candidate’s preferences.

Guidelines Issued for Recruitment Process

The Higher Education Department recently issued recruitment guidelines for the assistant professor vacancies, allocating:

50 marks for academic record and research performance

for academic record and research performance 30 marks for domain knowledge and teaching skills

for domain knowledge and teaching skills 20 marks for interviews

Given the absence of NET, SLET, or SET exams in engineering and technology disciplines, a screening test is under consideration for candidates from these fields.

Currently, 1,114 assistant professor posts are vacant out of the 1,572 sanctioned positions. Recruitment for these posts is expected to commence shortly.

Contract Professors Seek Job Security and Benefits

Meanwhile, contract assistant professors working across the 12 universities have demanded regularisation of their services before the new recruitment begins.

With 1,240 contract teachers employed for several years, their demands include:

Basic pay

Dearness allowance (DA)

House rent allowance (HRA)

Three percent annual increment

Job security

While regularisation has been ruled out due to previous court judgments, a senior official assured that the government is exploring ways to offer basic pay and other benefits without affecting the current staff.