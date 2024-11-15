UNIFIL patrol attacked by unknown shooters in Lebanon

Beirut: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said that a patrol near the village of Qalaouiyah was fired upon by two or three unidentified individuals, with roughly 30 shots directed at the peacekeepers.

Earlier, the patrol had identified a cache of ammunition near the road and reported it to the Lebanese Armed Forces, the UNIFIL said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

After notifying Lebanese authorities, the peacekeepers resumed their route. They later paused to clear debris from the road, at which point they came under fire.

The peacekeepers responded from their vehicles and safely left the area. No injuries or vehicle damage were reported, according to the statement. The UNIFIL has begun investigating “whether the discovery of the ammunition cache is related to the attack,” it added.

The UNIFIL called the attack a “flagrant violation” of international law and Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates the protection of peacekeeping personnel.

It also reminded the Lebanese authorities of their responsibility to “ensure the security of peacekeepers engaged in critical missions on Lebanese territory,” the statement said, urging a “thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The peacekeeping force affirmed its commitment to maintaining its positions and monitoring violations of Resolution 1701, despite increasing risks.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with intensified Israeli air strikes on Lebanon since September 23 and ground operations across the northern border starting in early October.

The UNIFIL sites have reportedly come under attack amid the clashes, leading to injuries. The peacekeeping mission has previously accused Israeli forces of targeting its positions, prompting international criticism of Israel.