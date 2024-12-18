Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand from January 2025: Chief Minister Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in January.

During a meeting of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) in Dehradun, Dhami said that the state government has completed its “homework,” and the UCC will be implemented across the state from January 2025.

With this, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code after independence.

On the last day of campaigning for the 2022 assembly elections, the chief minister had promised the people of Uttarakhand that if the BJP retained power, the UCC would be implemented in the state.

Dhami said that after the formation of the new government in Uttarakhand in March 2022, it was decided in the cabinet’s first meeting to form an expert committee to implement UCC in the state.

He said that a five-member expert committee was formed under the chairmanship of retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. Based on its report, the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, 2024 Bill, was passed in the state assembly on February 7, 2024.

After presidential assent, Dhami said the Act was notified on March 12, 2024.

He said that the Uniform Civil Code Act rules have also been prepared, and Uttarakhand is fully prepared to implement the UCC starting in January.

“The Uniform Civil Code Act of Uttarakhand will give a new direction to the society by following the basic spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. This law will open new doors of empowerment, especially for women and children of Devbhoomi,” Dhami said.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that UCC will be implemented in all BJP-ruled states.

Dhami instructed the officials to provide proper training and facilities to the personnel for the implementation of the provisions of UCC.

The chief minister said that keeping in mind the convenience of the familiar people, a portal and a mobile app has also been prepared so that facilities, including registration and appeal, can be made available online.