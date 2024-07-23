Union Budget 2024: Rahul Gandhi Labels It a Copy-Paste ‘Kursi Bachao’ Budget

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget for 2024, describing it as a “kursi bachao” (save the seat) budget. He accused the finance minister of copying the Congress party’s election manifesto in the budget document.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi stated, “It’s a ‘Kursi Bachao’ Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets.”

Shashi Tharoor Calls Budget ‘Underwhelming’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed the Union Budget 2024 as “underwhelming,” criticizing it for not addressing key issues. “It is an underwhelming budget. I didn’t hear anything about the key issues facing the common man. There is no mention of MNREGA, and insufficient mention of steps taken to improve the income of a common person,” Tharoor said.

However, Tharoor did welcome the abolition of the angel tax, a recommendation he had made to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over five years ago.

Congress Slams Budget as Copy-Paste from Their Manifesto

The Congress party criticized Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech, claiming that the Union Budget 2024 is “more focused on posturing than action.” The party accused the government of borrowing many elements from the Congress’ election manifesto, labeling the current administration as a “copy-paste government.”

In a statement, the Congress said that the ruling government has acknowledged that “mass unemployment is a national crisis,” and that the 2024 budget has “political compulsions written all over it.”

Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi Criticizes Budget

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the 2024 Budget, suggesting it should be called the “PM Sarkaar Bachao Yojana” (Save the Government Scheme). She argued that the budget is designed to secure the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the next five years by appeasing alliance partners.

“I think this Budget should be called ‘PM Sarkaar Bachao Yojana’ because they have realized if they want to save this government for the next five years, they need their alliance partners to be happy. After denying a special status to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, they have given them funds. Maharashtra continues to be ignored by the Centre. It has become a state where you keep taking in money from,” Chaturvedi said.

The Union Budget 2024 has drawn mixed reactions, with the opposition sharply criticizing it as politically motivated and lacking substantive measures for the common man, while also pointing out perceived favoritism towards certain states.