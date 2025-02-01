Union Budget 2025-2026: Gogikar Hari Prasad’s Response

Gogikar Hari Prasad, PRO & Media Consultant, expressed his views on the Union Budget 2025-26, welcoming its focus on the welfare of the poor, youth, and women.

He particularly highlighted the significant tax relief for the middle class, where no income tax will be levied on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh.

Key Features of the Budget

Prasad praised the proposal of a ₹10,000 crore ‘Fund of Funds’ aimed at boosting startups. He also acknowledged the benefits of the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, which will assist 1.7 crore farmers in over 100 districts with low productivity, moderate crop intensity, and below-average parameters.

Concerns Regarding Telangana’s Allocation

While he recognized the positive initiatives, Prasad noted that the budget did not allocate much for the state of Telangana, which remains a concern.