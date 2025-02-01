Union Budget 2025-26: MoS Bandi Sanjay Calls It a Celebration for Every Indian Family

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has praised the Union Budget 2025-26, describing it as a celebration for every Indian family and highlighting its significant positive impact on the nation.

“This is not just a budget; it’s a celebration for every Indian family,” said Bandi Sanjay, emphasizing the increase in the tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh. He stated that this move will result in more savings, foster growth, and bring greater happiness to the middle class under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leader further referred to the Union Budget 2025-26 as a “roadmap for a developed India,” focusing on self-reliance, growth, and prosperity, aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision. He noted the budget’s initiatives, ranging from farmer welfare to middle-class relief, empowering women and youth, supporting startups, promoting infrastructure development, and encouraging investments, all designed to fulfill the dreams of every Indian.

The MoS thanked Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a bold and inclusive budget. He also welcomed the announcement of a new scheme supporting 5 lakh women, SC/ST communities, and first-time entrepreneurs with term loans up to Rs 2 crore over the next five years, reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision of inclusive growth.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Elderly Man Dies of Heart Attack While Traveling on RTC Bus

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy also commended the budget, particularly the increased tax exemption to Rs 12 lakh, which he believes will empower the middle class. He also praised the decision to fully exempt Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on critical minerals like cobalt powder, lithium-ion battery waste, lead, and zinc, boosting the manufacturing sector and creating more jobs for the youth.

Kishan Reddy noted that the budget would also spur reforms in the mining sector, promoting efficiency, transparency, and sustainability, with new initiatives aimed at fostering best practices and establishing a state mining index.

This inclusive and comprehensive budget is expected to transform India’s economy and benefit various sectors, empowering the middle class, youth, women, and other key areas across the country.