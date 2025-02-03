Union Budget 2025-26: Boosting Consumption, Fiscal Prudence, and Capex Growth

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2025-26 has been strategically designed to drive fiscal consolidation while maintaining a strong focus on long-term structural reforms.

With the government holding the fiscal deficit at 4.4% for FY26, the budget ensures a balance between prudent debt management and sustained economic growth.

A recent report by PL Capital highlights the significant aspects of the budget, emphasizing the government’s commitment to capital expenditure (Capex), tax reforms, and economic growth.

The capital spending allocation has been increased by 10% to ₹11.2 lakh crore, reinforcing India’s commitment to infrastructure development and industrial expansion.

Fiscal Discipline and Investment Momentum

The budget aims to strike a delicate balance between fiscal credibility and economic acceleration. By keeping the fiscal deficit in check while increasing investments, the government signals responsible debt management without stalling growth. According to the report, the Union Budget enhances Capex and provides higher allocations to key central schemes, such as:

PM Awas Yojana

Rural Drinking Water Initiatives

Solar Rooftop Scheme

These measures are expected to significantly impact rural and urban development, benefiting millions across the country.

Push for Domestic Manufacturing & Economic Growth

A key takeaway from the budget is its continued emphasis on domestic manufacturing and industrial self-reliance. Higher allocations under:

Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes

Renewable Energy Initiatives

Semiconductor Ecosystem Development

will boost domestic production and reduce dependency on imports.

Middle-Class Tax Relief & New Direct Tax Code

One of the most talked-about elements of the Union Budget 2025-26 is the relief provided to the middle class through tax reductions. With indications of an impending Direct Tax Code overhaul, the budget aims to streamline taxation and increase disposable incomes. Tax slab rationalization and an increased nil-tax threshold to ₹12 lakh will benefit salaried individuals and revive urban consumption trends.

Stock Market Boost: No New Taxes on Equity Markets

A significant positive for financial markets is the absence of new taxes on stock market transactions. Unlike previous concerns, the budget does not impose additional Securities Transaction Tax (STT) or Long-Term Capital Gains Tax (LTCG). This decision is expected to boost investor confidence and sustain equity market momentum.

Additionally, the report indicates that the budget focuses on compliance-driven revenue growth rather than imposing additional tax burdens. Expectations of a broad-based economic recovery further enhance market optimism, with projections of double-digit returns in CY25.

Government Borrowing & Bond Market Impact

The government’s gross market borrowing is projected at ₹14.82 lakh crore, slightly higher than market expectations of ₹14.5 lakh crore. This, coupled with ₹2.5 lakh crore in bond switches, may exert short-term pressure on bond yields.

However, expectations of an imminent interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), coupled with supportive open market operations (OMO) and fiscal clarity, should help stabilize yields between 6.7%-6.75%.

Capex-Led Growth Model & Infrastructure Investments

The Capex outlay of ₹11.21 lakh crore (10% YoY growth) underscores the government’s commitment to large-scale infrastructure development. The effective capital expenditure (Capex) is pegged at ₹15.48 lakh crore, ensuring high multiplier effects across sectors such as:

Infrastructure & Logistics

Nuclear Power

Renewable Energy & Green Transition

The budget also signals a shift toward public-private project execution, aiming to attract private capital investment instead of relying solely on government-led spending.

Boosting Rural and Urban Demand

The budget places special emphasis on reviving rural demand through measures like:

Increased Kisan Credit Card limits

Direct farm support

Higher rural infrastructure spending

These steps are expected to increase disposable incomes in rural areas, strengthening the agriculture and MSME sectors.

Encouraging Private Sector Investment & Ease of Doing Business

The budget also lays out a roadmap for private sector-led capital expenditure growth through policy reforms such as:

New Income Tax Code & Safe Harbour Rules

Revamped Corporate M&A Framework

Liberalization of FDI in Insurance (100%)

Additionally, the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP 2.0) is set to enhance asset monetization strategies, channeling capital toward critical development projects.

Final Thoughts: A Budget for Growth & Stability

The Union Budget 2025-26 has been structured to drive economic resilience, boost consumption, and promote long-term investments. By maintaining fiscal prudence while enhancing capital expenditure, the budget sets a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

With its focus on infrastructure, domestic manufacturing, tax reforms, and private-sector investments, the budget is poised to support India’s economic expansion while ensuring fiscal discipline.

Investors, businesses, and the general public stand to benefit from a well-calibrated approach that balances growth aspirations with macroeconomic stability.