Union Budget: Shivakumar Writes to FM Sitharaman, Seeks Substantial Funds for Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, requesting significant financial assistance for Bengaluru city in the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26.

Bengaluru’s Urgent Infrastructure Needs

In his letter, Shivakumar highlighted the city’s status as a leading hub for technological advancements and investment attraction, both domestic and international. With a population of 1.5 crore, Bengaluru urgently requires major infrastructure projects to sustain its growth and retain its position as the Silicon Valley of India.

Proposed Infrastructure Projects for Bengaluru

Shivakumar requested the central government’s support for the construction of an urban tunnel to reduce traffic congestion. The Karnataka government has proposed the construction of two major corridors:

North-South Corridor from Esteem Mall near Hebbal to Silk Board Junction covering 18.5 km at an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore.

from to covering 18.5 km at an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore. East-West Corridor from K.R. Puram Circle to Nayandahalli Junction spanning 28.5 km at an estimated cost of Rs 25,000 crore.

The state government has pledged to provide Rs 19,000 crore in Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for these projects.

Expanding Bengaluru’s Metro Network

Shivakumar also proposed extending the Double-Decker Road along the Metro Yellow Line into Phase 3 of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), with a 40.65 km stretch across two corridors at an estimated cost of Rs 8,916 crore.

Addressing Traffic Congestion with Flyovers

Shivakumar has requested assistance for the construction of 17 major flyovers covering 99.5 km across 11 high-traffic corridors at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore, which would help alleviate traffic congestion in Bengaluru.

New Road Construction Along Stormwater Drains

To address encroachment in buffer zones, the state government has proposed a novel approach of constructing roads along stormwater drain (SWD) buffer zones. The project aims to build 300 km of new buffer area roads at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

Peripheral Ring Road and Cauvery Water Supply Scheme

Shivakumar has also sought support for the implementation of the Peripheral Ring Road under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, estimated to cost Rs 27,000 crore, which includes Rs 21,000 crore for land acquisition and Rs 6,000 crore for civil construction.

Additionally, he requested assistance for the fifth phase of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) to ensure additional water supply for the city.