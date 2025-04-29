Union Cabinet to Meet on April 30 Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

The Union Cabinet will convene on Wednesday, April 30, for its first meeting since the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that took place on April 22. The meeting is scheduled for 11 am and is expected to focus on the growing diplomatic and border tensions with Pakistan.

Following the attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on April 23. In that meeting, the government decided on a series of strong punitive measures against Pakistan. These included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Wagah-Attari border, and a significant reduction in the Pakistani diplomatic presence in India.

In retaliation, Pakistan announced its own countermeasures, such as closing its airspace to Indian aircraft and suspending the Simla Agreement, further escalating the already strained relations between the two countries.

With tensions running high, the upcoming Cabinet meeting will be closely watched for any new policy decisions or measures in response to the current situation.