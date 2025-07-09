Union Minister Bandi Sanjay to Distribute Bicycles to 20,000

Karimnagar, Telangana: Union Minister and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar is set to visit his constituency today as part of his ongoing development tour across various districts and mandals under the Karimnagar Parliamentary segment.

Inauguration of Development Projects in Jagitial District

On the previous day, Bandi Sanjay inaugurated multiple infrastructure and rural development projects in Jagitial district, specifically in the Medipalli mandal. These include:

A bridge construction project between Dammannapet and Rangapur (via Kalvakota) under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) with a budget of ₹1.80 crore .

A road development project costing ₹2.47 crore.

Construction of a cement concrete (CC) road with ₹14 lakh MP funds.

Additional infrastructure improvements using ₹1.83 crore MGNREGS funds.

Bicycle Distribution to 20,000 Tenth-Grade Students

As part of his visit today, Bandi Sanjay will launch the distribution of bicycles to Class 10 students studying in government schools.

A total of 20,000 modern bicycles—featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph—are planned to be distributed across the Karimnagar Parliament constituency.

Birthday Tribute through Welfare Initiative

The bicycle distribution program is being rolled out in advance of Bandi Sanjay’s birthday on July 11, serving as a gesture of support for rural students and a symbol of commitment to educational accessibility.

Focus on Rural Connectivity and Education

The Minister’s recent activities demonstrate a dual focus on rural infrastructure development and student welfare—highlighting the government’s agenda to improve connectivity and support educational needs in underserved areas.