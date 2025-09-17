Union Minister Kishan Reddy Visits Afzal Sagar, Promises Permanent Solution to Flood Woes

Hyderabad: Two people were swept away in the waters of Mangor Basti in Habeeb Nagar, Afzal Sagar, and no trace of them has been found even after several days. The incident has caused deep concern among the local residents.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy visited the area today to meet the affected families. On this occasion, he consoled the bereaved families and assured them of all possible assistance.

Officials from HYDRAA, GHMC, and the Revenue Department also Visited the area. Kishan Reddy stated that this issue troubles the residents every year during the rainy season, highlighting the urgent need for a permanent solution.

He inspected the surrounding areas for about half an hour and gathered information about the problems faced by the locals. Kishan Reddy added that the government is considering effective measures to protect people from such dangers.

On Sunday night, two men were swept away in the Afzal Sagar Nala following heavy floods triggered by incessant rainfall. The incident has caused panic in the locality, with AIMIM MLA, corporators, and local leaders joining the search operations.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, Hyderabad Collector Hari Chandana, and Congress leader Feroz Khan was among the prominent figures who visited the area and inspected the situation. Meanwhile, local leaders continue their efforts to trace the missing persons.