Union Minister Mandaviya felicitates six returning medalists from Paris Paralympics

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya along with Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Khadse, felicitated the Indian Para-Shooting contingent on their return to India in New Delhi on Saturday.

The team bagged a total of 4 medals in Paris, Avani Lekhara (gold), Manish Narwal (silver), Rubina Francis (bronze) and Mona Agarwal (bronze).

Addressing the athletes, Dr. Mandaviya congratulated the players, their coaches, and their support staff.

He stated, “When you play, you do not just achieve success for yourself but also bring pride to your coaches, your parents, and the entire nation.”

He further added, “All our 84 para-athletes met with PM Narendra Modi before leaving for Paris. Some returned with medals, and others gained valuable experience. Let us build on these experiences and continue to move forward with determination, always aiming for the gold.”

Dr. Mandaviya reiterated the Government’s commitment to developing sports as a cornerstone of national progress.

“We must continue to perform in upcoming competitions to fulfill the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

The Government will ensure international-standard training for all players and will continue to support our athletes and coaches,” he affirmed.

Avani Lekhara won Gold in the R2 – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event by creating a new Paralympic Record (PR) of 249.7 points and also defended her title that she won in Tokyo 2020.

She also became the only Indian woman athlete to win Gold medal twice at Paralympics or Olympics.

Also present among the contingent was para-archer Rakesh Kumar and para-athlete Pranav Soorma. Rakesh combined with Sheetal Devi to clinch a bronze in the mixed team compound archery event; the first ever medal for India in Compound Archery at Paralympics.

The 39-year-old Rakesh also finished 4th and missed out on a bronze medal by 1 point in the individual event.

Pranav, meanwhile, won a silver medal in the Men’s Club Throw F51 event and shared the podium with compatriot Dharambir, who bagged the gold medal in the same event.

India has clinched a total of 27 medals (6 gold, 9 silver, 12 bronze) after the end of day’s events on September 6. Yesterday, Tokyo 2020 Silver Medallist Praveen Kumar won Gold Medal in the Men’s High Jump – T64 event with his Personal Best jump of 2.08m; also creating an Area record (Asian Record) in the process.

Also, Khelo India athlete and Paralympics debutant Hokato Sema won Bronze Medal in the Men’s Shot Put – F57 event with a Personal Best throw of 14.65m. He also became the oldest Indian at

40 to win a medal at this edition of the Paralympics.