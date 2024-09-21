Union Minister Mandaviya reviews performance of Telangana Zone of EPFO, ESIC

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday reviewed the performance of Telangana Zone of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) at Regional Office here.

Mandaviya also assessed the sessions being conducted by the various regional offices of the zone to elicit views about the employment-linked incentive (ELI) scheme announced in the Union Budget.

The union minister has reviewed the performance of the Telangana Zone on various work areas and appreciated the concerted efforts of the regional offices of the zone in the area of services to subscribers, an official release said.

Mandaviya interacted with the senior officers of the zone and discussed with regard to the various issues in the area of services to subscribers.

All the officers were advised to motivate the staff and officers of the zone to make the ELI scheme a grand success, duly ensuring that there were no fraudulent activities by the unscrupulous elements, it said.

In Telangana Zone 47.96 lakh subscribers working in 36,018 establishments are covered and 4.54 lakh pensioners are availing services, it said.

The union minister observed that Telangana is a surplus zone with receipt of contributions to the tune of Rs 19,939 crore and payments to the tune of Rs 7,797 crore.

There is a steady increase in receipt of contributions and during the FY 2023-2024, the increase was 16.58 per cent, the release said.

It was noted that the settlement of claims within 10 days and 20 days during the year FY2024-2025 stood at 70.39 per cent and 92.89 per cent respectively, the release added.