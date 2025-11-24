Union Minister Reddy in Jammu to lead first-ever auction of limestone blocks in J&K

Jammu: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy reached here on Monday to lead the first-ever auction of limestone mineral blocks, which is described as a significant initiative towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Union Minister Reddy and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reached the convention centre in the Canal Road area of Jammu to lead the auction.

Officials describe the event as a strong indicator of Centre-State partnership and of significant initiative for the development of J&K.

“The milestone marks a significant step in advancing mining reforms introduced under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) in 2015.

“It is also the first mining block auction taking place in the Union Territory since the implementation of the law, signalling a shift towards transparency, competitiveness, and sustainable development in the mineral sector.

“A total of seven limestone blocks, covering approximately 314 hectares, have been identified across the districts of Anantnag, Rajouri and Poonch.

“Categorised under G3 (Prospecting) G4 (Reconnaissance) stages of mineral exploration of the United Nations Framework Classification (UNFC), these deposits hold considerable potential for high-quality limestone critical to cement manufacturing, construction, and other industrial applications.

“The auction will be conducted under subsections (4) and (5) of Section 11 of the MMDR Act, enabling the Central Government to facilitate the process in cases where State or Union Territory administrations face procedural limitations.

“This approach reflects the principles of cooperative federalism, ensuring timely implementation and reform execution.

“Ministry of Mines is committed to carrying out a transparent, technology-enabled and competitive auction process, with a strong focus on sustainable mining aligned with national environmental guidelines.

“This initiative is expected to pave the way for job creation, revenue growth, industrial expansion, and new economic opportunities for local communities — advancing Jammu and Kashmir’s development trajectory and contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047”, officials said.